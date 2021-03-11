Korean Government to Provide US$200,000 in Humanitarian Assistance to Equatorial Guinea Hit by Massive Explosions

1 . The Korean government has decided to provide US$200,000 in humanitarian assistance to help Equatorial Guinea that suffered damage due to a series of massive explosions in the city of Bata on March 7 (local time).

o As of March 11, the series of explosions at a military base and surrounding areas have caused more than 700 casualties including around 100 deaths.

2 The Korean government hopes that its emergency assistance would be of help to the people of Equatorial Guinea facing more difficulties due to the explosions amid the COVID-19 situation.