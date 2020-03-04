Equatorial Guinea - Risk-sensitive Budget Review

Executive summary

This report provides an analysis of public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) and the level of public investment in DRR in Equatorial Guinea. It does this by means of a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR) that applies the OECD DAC DRR policy marker to the country’s domestically financed current and capital budgets. The RSBR analysis was used to evaluate and assess the extent to which the government budgeted for DRR in the financial years 2016–2018.

Key findings

Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of Equatorial Guinea’s central government accounted for DRR in some of their project activities over the three-year period. The RSBR analysis identified 21 project activities related to DRR in five ministries between 2016 and 2018.

Over the period, an average of $94.7 million annually was planned for DRR activities, amounting to 7.1% of the national budget, and 10.7% of the total domestic public investment budget.

The marked DRR budget was allocated largely to project activities that indirectly targeted DRR – “significant” DRR investment – amounting to $92.9 million, or 7.0% of the national budget. The remainder was allocated to project activities directly targeting DRR – “principal” DRR investment; this amounted to $1.76 million, or 0.1% of the national budget.

The infrastructure sector accounted for the highest share of the principal DRR budget, with 81.9%. The Ministry of Public Works, Housing and Urban Planning was responsible for the largest part of this share, with a focus on project activities aimed at sea protection.

The economic sector accounted for the largest share of the significant marked DRR budget, with 70.2%. The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry and Environment held the largest part of this share, with a focus on project activities aimed at food production.