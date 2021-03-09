Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea - Heavy damage following explosions in Bata (DG ECHO, OCHA, media, Local Authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2021)
- On 7 March, a series of explosions occurred at an armoury of the Nkuantoma Gendarmerie and military barracks in Bata, the economic capital of Equatorial Guinea.
- According to state media reports on 8 March, at least 30 people have been killed and 700 wounded in the explosions. The explosions have caused widespread damage to the surroundings, including residential buildings.
- The National Government has called for international support, while rescue teams continue to search for survivors. Initial assessment show that medical and WASH support is urgently needed. The request for international support includes mobile hospitals, medical and WASH equipment and medicines. Temporary shelter, food assistance and psychological support for victims are also required.
- The UCPM has been activated on 8 March. Spain has already proposed immediate assistance in the form of emergency medical and ancillary equipment as well as shelters.