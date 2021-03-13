Equatorial Guinea: Explosion in Bata Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRGQ002

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On Sunday 07 March 2021, the city of Bata, the economic capital of Equatorial Guinea, experienced powerful explosions in a military camp in Nkuantuma neighbourhood and its surroundings. According to information from the National Television (TVGE), the first explosion occurred in the afternoon causing, several injuries, deaths and numerous material damages.

According to the national television footage, houses were ripped open in the surrounding area, with debris strewn along the streets over several metres. Faced with this devastating spectacle, the people of Bata (children and old people) fled helter-skelter, leaving behind everything they had.

Information from the Red Cross of Equatorial Guinea (RCEG) and national television on 10 March 2021 state that nearly 700 people were injured, and 105 deaths were recorded, 132 people hospitalized. It should be noted that these figures are only estimates and that an assessment will provide more detailed and disaggregated data, and other relevant additional information.

Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society Response Action

Soon after the disaster occurred on 7 March, the RCEG regional committee in Bata deployed seven volunteers on the ground. These volunteers were integrated into the emergency health services teams to help evacuate the injured people in three hospitals: (General Hospital, Peace Hospital, Social Security Institute Hospital). In coordination with the national Red Cross headquarters in Equatorial Guinea, the Bata Regional Committee deployed additional volunteers, increasing their number to 40 people. They continue to evacuate the injured people alongside the government's emergency health services. As of 8 March 2021, the RCEG had already assisted more than 250 injured people through first aid and evacuation support.

The national headquarter of the NS, based in Malabo, is working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health to define the action plan for a better local response to this disaster. A crisis team has been set up by the Ministry of Health, of which the RCEG is a member. This team has been working since the beginning of the crisis to define a roadmap and the modalities for the deployment of an assessment mission to Bata. The National Society (NS) is ready to participate in this assessment mission, but has very limited logistical means, particularly at the level of the regional committee in Bata, which has no vehicles for its activities.

The National Director of Disaster Management of the NS participated in a television programme that informed the public about the disaster and reassured the population. The programme was co-hosted by the Director General of Hospital Coordination of the Government of Equatorial Guinea.

An Information Bulletin was prepared by the National Society and shared with the Movement partners on 8 March 2021. However, the NS needs to carry out an evaluation in Bata to elaborate an adequate action plan in line with the situation on the ground.