Equatorial Guinea: COVID-19 Situation Report – #07 (29 May - 10 June 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The COVID-19 pandemic currently affects more than 188 countries including all African countries. As of 10 June 2020, there were 7,039,918 positive cases, and 404,396 deaths worldwide, out of which only around 140,498 persons (2%) were COVID-19 positive and 3,352 (2.4%) deaths were in the African continent according to WHO’s situation report. Equatorial Guinea confirmed its first COVID-19 case on 14 March 2020. As of 27 May 2020, the country has reported a total of 1,306 confirmed COVID-19 cases with evidence of local transmissions in both insular and continental regions. To date, 200 patients have recovered while there are 12 deaths. One case has been repatriated in coordination with the embassy of Portugal.

Currently, 483 persons are in quarantine. More than 8,958 COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide. Equatorial Guinea belongs to one of the countries with highest number of tests per capita in Africa.