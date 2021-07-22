Equatorial Guinea: Bata Explosions Situation Update, June 2021

Overview of the situation

In June, the UN and its partners have made important progress with the implementation of the Joint Response and Recovery Plan after the explosions of March 7, 2021.

The Plan responds to the needs of some 16,000 women, men, youth, girls and boys affected by the explosions by increasing access to basic social services and other support activities aimed at livelihoods recovery and rehabilitation of destroyed houses. A sum of US$10.6 million is required for a period of one year; of which, the UN and its partners have raised US$ 2,2 million so far.

During the reporting period, a delegation from the United Nations System in Equatorial Guinea, chaired by the Resident Coordinator a.i. held two meetings to coordinate and review progress made with the implementation of the Plan with the Government counterparts both at the technical and political level. In these meetings, the outstanding issues were presented, and key challenges encountered including insufficient financial resources thus far were addressed.

UNICEF and its partners have carried out a major assessment of water quality and domestic use as part of the recommendations resulting from the multi-sectoral rapid assessment (MIRA) carried out after the disaster. Samples were taken from 32 wells, 5 rivers, 4 taps, 1 puddle and a soil sample. The results from rapid testing revealed, traces of copper or nitrates and, high PH level in the water. The study also showed that86% of the wells tested contain the Bacteria Escherichia Coli (E.Coli). This implies that there is a high risk of disease amongst the population if the water is not treated or boiled before consumption.

UNDP together with its national counterparts and other partners, continued with the implementation of the cash for work project initiative, 120 identified victims received in exchange of labour, financial and psychosocial support. The work entailed collecting debris from homes affected by the explosions.

UNICEF and UNFPA are supporting the Ministry of Social Affairs and Gender Equality (MINASIGE) with the development of a single social registry. Data from 7M victims were colleagues by the UN agencies, along with NGOs partners. Vulnerability criteria were developed and applied when establishing the social registry.

UNFPA together with MINASIGE, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (MINSABS) and NGOs partners, carried out gender violence assessment amongst families affected by the 7M.

NGOs partners ASAMA, Salud Positiva, ADMAD and foundations such as FCMNO, Fundación Martínez Hnos. the private sector continued to distribute goods to families who lost their livelihoods and homes.