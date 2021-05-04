Equatorial Guinea: Bata Explosions Situation Update, 30 April 2021

Situation Overview

On 13th April, the Government of Equatorial Guinea, through the Emergency Committee, and the United Nations launched a coordinated Humanitarian Response and Recovery Plan for Equatorial Guinea following the tragic events of 7M. The Plan aims to provide urgent assistance to some 16,000 women, men, girls, boys and adolescents affected by the explosions through provisions of life saving support (food, health and WASH), as well as support the rapid restoration of access to basic services, support to recovery of livelihoods and rehabilitation of destroyed homes and/ public infrastructure. The plan seeks a sum of US$10.6 million for a period of one year.

To ensure accountability, the Government set up a technical commission to work with the UN technical team to review and include an Evaluation component in the Coordinated Humanitarian Response and Recovery Plan. This team submitted it’s work to the Emergency Committee for approval last week and is now validated for implementation.

UNDP has trained students (20) and professors (5) of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, five UN volunteers and 10 members of the Bata City Council in the methodology of Home and Building Damage Assessment (HBDA). The training took place from 15-16 April at the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture. On 20 April, the trainees started data collection and daily data management; working in 4 teams. The process of analyzing and data visualization and other relevant information products will be concluded in the first week of May. The objective of this assessment is to support the government, UNDP and other UN agencies in evidence-based decision making for reconstruction and recovery. Specifically, the HBDA would provide government authorities with vital information for the prioritization of the rehabilitation and reconstruction process. Initiate damage assessment of homes and buildings with a target of assessing 1,000 affected buildings. The data collection process is ongoing, with over 700 buildings having been evaluated so far. Planning and preparation for rubble removal using the "Cash for Work" modality in underway. The Mayor's office continues to support the initiative as evidenced by its pledge to donate two vans.

In order to help affected communities to rebuild better, UNFPA is implementing a CERF project aimed at providing access to a multisectoral and integrated life-saving protection service for populations affected by the Bata explosions, including on Gender based violence (GBV)/Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA), Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH), HIV, psychosocial and economic support to women and girls in greater vulnerability.

Meanwhile the UN Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa (UNREC) is in the process of finalising a project proposal for submission to the government in support of implementation of some of the recommendations included in the UNREC-AMAT mission report.