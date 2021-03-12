Equatorial Guinea: Bata Explosions, Flash Update No.3, 11 March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Bata is declared a disaster zone and urgent measures are activated to protect those affected.

• The death toll from the Bata explosions climbs to 108. At least 615 people were injured.

• The UN Resident Coordinator and WHO Representative arrive in Bata to assess the extent of damage on the ground.

• According to UNITAR, 243 structures appear to be heavily damaged or destroyed. 35,000 people live within a 10km distance from the epicentre of the blast.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The Government issued a decree declaring Bata a disaster zone and activating urgent measures to protect those affected by the explosions, which caused significant material damage in the city. The Government requested the Committee on Prevention and Civil Protection to carry out a general assessment of the situation and to present proposals for solutions to mitigate and repair all damages caused by the explosion, both to individuals and to public infrastructure. The search and rescue operation continues in the aftermath of the explosions at the Nkuantoma military barracks. On 10 March, the rescue team found a five-year-old girl alive under the rubble.

According to UNITAR, 243 structures appear to be heavily damaged or destroyed inside the military barracks and around the camp. Furthermore, about 35,000 people live within a 10km distance from the epicentre of the blast.

On 10 March, the United Nations Resident Coordinator and the WHO Representative arrived in Bata to assess the damage on the ground caused by the powerful explosions that occurred on 7 March, leaving 108 dead and more than 600 wounded, including many children. Accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other Government officials, the delegation carried out a mission to the explosion site and to the three main hospitals where victims are receiving treatment on 10 and 11 March. They also visited NGO SOS Children’s Village and the Spanish College, where some affected families have found shelter.

At the Bata Regional Hospital, a reduction in the number of children coming for routine vaccination has been observed. Meanwhile, most of the victims from the blasts receiving treatment in intensive care are children.

While the extent of the damage and the number of affected households remain unknown, some urgent needs have been identified, including financial support, temporary shelter, food assistance and psychological support for victims. There is also an urgent need to strengthen COVID-19 prevention and testing services.