Bata explosions in Equatorial Guinea: additional EU support for affected people

Brussels, 23 March 2021

The EU mobilised €160,000 (105 million XAF) in humanitarian aid to support people in need in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, following the fatal explosions in a military camp on 07 March.

This funding will support the Equatorial Guinea Red Cross Society to deliver cash assistance in order to cover the basic needs of those most affected by the explosions, and to provide health assistance and psychosocial support. The aid will benefit around 2,500 people whose homes have been destroyed.

As a response in the immediate aftermath of the explosions, the European Union has also supported, though the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the deployment of emergency relief assistance from France and Spain. It includes a specialized medical team, a demining team, a mobile medical unit, emergency medical material and kits, tents equipped with kitchen kits and medicines. The teams and aid material are on the ground, supporting the response.

Additionally, following the request from the UNEP/OCHA Joint Environment Unit, an environmental expert from Sweden is contributing to the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) team in Bata.

The funding announced to the Equatorial Guinea Red Cross Society is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

On 7 March, four explosions occurred in Bata, the economic capital of Equatorial Guinea, in the armoury of the Nkuantoma barracks. The explosions caused widespread damage over an 800-metre radius. A new hospital and the main COVID-19 PCR testing laboratory in Bata suffered significant damage.

As of 13 March, the death toll from the explosions stood at 107 and at least 615 people were injured, with 119 still hospitalised.

