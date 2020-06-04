WFP El Salvador Situation Report #1 - Tropical Storm Amanda (3 June 2020)

Highlights

Amidst a country lockdown due to COVID-19, Tropical Storm Amanda hit El Salvador on May 31 causing considerable damages to main roads and infrastructure nationwide. Whilst search and rescue operations continue, 20 deaths and several missing people have been reported so far. 34 major floods and 154 landslides have been reported with 3 major bridges having collapsed, more than 490 houses damaged, 83 destroyed, and government estimates at least 125,000 people have been directly affected.

Tropical Storm Amanda is estimated to be the most devastating weather disaster in El Salvador in 22 years since Hurricane Mitch in 1998. At this moment, TS Amanda has accumulated over 600 mm of rainfall (800 mm in certain locations), when Mitch accumulated a maximum of 400 mm of rain over a longer period.

A new Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico has formed and is expected to bring more rains over El Salvador in the next days. According to Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources heavy rains are expected between 4 and 5 June.

USD 8 MILLION

Funding required for emergency food assistance to 153,500 food insecure and storm affected people, over the next two months to support the emergency response efforts of the government. This is in addition to the USD 19 Million required for the COVID-19 Response. Currently the operation has a 100 percent Funding Gap / Pipeline Break.

In Numbers

336,300 WFP estimates that 336,300 people located in the most affected areas by the storm are severely food insecure. The preliminary impact is concentrated in the occidental and central zones affecting both urban and rural lives and livelihoods.

56,000 It is estimated that at least 56,000 hectares of maize are flooded with severe losses in vegetable production.

11,179 Landslides and major floods caused by the Tropical Storm Amanda forced 11,179 people to be evacuated to 210 shelters. The departments most affected are San Salvador,

Santa Ana, La Libertad, La Paz, Sonsonate and Ahuachapán