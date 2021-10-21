WFP El Salvador Country Brief September 2021

In Numbers

600,000 food insecure people

2.9 m people at risk of food insecurity

USD 5.4 m six months net funding requirements (October 2021 - March 2022) representing 15% of total

54,000 people assisted in SEPTEMBER 2021

Operational Updates

• Since January to date, WFP has reached a total of 119,539 beneficiaries nationwide.

• WFP distributed cash to over 48,000 people (56 percent women) affected by multiple emergencies. The assistance contributes to ensuring this population has secure access to safe and nutritious food.

• WFP provided supplementary nutritious food to 1,000 pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age as nutrition sensitive action implemented during emergency response.

• As part of emergency preparedness, WFP trained 30 technicians (50 percent women) of the National Civil Protection first response technical team on emergencies and logistics management.

• WFP trained 200 personnel from government and NGO partners, strengthening skills in using a digital survey methodology to gather information on the most vulnerable families in 30 municipalities, contributing to their incorporation into national social protection programmes.

• WFP carried out two out of four training sessions on hygiene and food handling, benefiting 20 youth victims of violence and returnees (20 percent women) participating in the Digital Skills certification which aims to enhance employability. The training strengthens capacities on household food utilization.

• WFP included Western Union as part of its financial service providers as an option to deliver food assistance in case of a large-scale emergency

• As part of the 2022-2027 Country Strategic Plan under preparation and to be presented in EB.A 2022, WFP completed the theory of change and line of sight which illustrate the path to contribute to the zero-hunger goal . WFP presented the advances to the Government and donors who provided feedback to enrich the strategy and validate its alignment with national priorities.