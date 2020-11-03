WFP El Salvador Country Brief September 2020

In Numbers

381,678 people in severe food insecurity

2.0 m people at risk of severe food insecurity

USD 21.7 m. six months net funding requirements

45,900 people assisted

Operational Updates

• WFP provided food assistance to 44,175 beneficiaries in the departments of Ahuachapán,

Santa Ana, La Libertad, San Salvador, Cabañas,

La Paz, San Vicente, Usulután, Morazán and La Unión, who were affected by the ravages of the tropical storm Amanda and the COVID-19 outbreak. This population were supported with USD 100 per household to cover their immediate food needs.

• 55 young people graduated as specialists in gastronomy after completing the preparation course that is part of the "Peace and Reintegration of Migrants on their Return Home" programme, which promotes peace and the reintegration of returned Salvadorans. The participants obtained a professional certification, after 200 hours of training in basic cooking techniques, nutrition, hygiene and food safety, customer service, personal development and citizenship.

• WFP delivered 350 post-harvest kits to families in food insecurity condition in the municipality of Tacuba in Ahuachapán department, for the proper handling of grains, minimizing postharvest losses. This initiative was carried out in cooperation with the National Centre for Agriculture and Forestry Technology and the Tacuba mayor.

• WFP conducted an emergency drill to assess the country office's readiness to respond to sudden emergencies, validating both the Minimum Preparedness Measures and Advanced Preparedness Actions; evaluating the roles and responsibilities, as well as the coordination to give an effective response. WFP has well adapted to the new COVID-19 pandemic context, efficiently responding even under the remote work modality.