WFP El Salvador Country Brief October 2021

In Numbers

USD 1.0 m of cash-based transfers made

USD 3.9 m six months (November 2021-April 2022) net funding requirements

50,870 people assisted in OCTOBER 2021

Operational Updates

• On 16 October, WFP commemorated World Food Day by announcing support for around 60,000 people in 14 municipalities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters. The purpose of this cash assistance is to empower beneficiaries to select and purchase nutritious food and boost local economies. The programme includes soil and water conservation activities, community gardens establishment, and backyard poultry farming. Further, WFP trains beneficiaries on gender-based violence prevention.

• WFP distributed cash to 50,745 people (53 percent women) affected by multiple emergencies. The assistance supports them to cover immediate food needs.

• WFP trained 75 young women and men (72 percent women) to develop social and technical skills on gastronomy contributing to employability and social cohesion in the departments of La Libertad and San Salvador.

WFP started delivering USD 100 monthly per participant for three months to support access to food.

• WFP led four dialogues with the private sector to raise awareness over the need to create employment opportunities for the returnee populations. This initiative aims to establish alliances with restaurants and hotels to foster job opportunities for young women and men assisted by the gastronomy certification programme.

• To strengthen emergency preparedness and response capacity, WFP participated in the national earthquake drill. WFP supported the Government with mobile warehouses and office set up, and evaluation of impacts with drones.

WFP strengthened the coordination and leadership skills of 85 government officials (16 percent women), mainly from the shelter technical commission of the Directorate General of Civil Protection.