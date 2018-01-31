WFP El Salvador Country Brief, October 2017

Highlights

Year one of “El Niño response in the Dry Corridor of Central America” (PRO-ACT) concluded with 156 000 trees planted in 11 protected areas, and 3000 participants in resilience building training sessions.

Operational Updates

In October, WFP El Salvador is beginning to consolidate one year of hard work. Several workshops for the evaluation of achievements and challenges took place in key working areas, such as Emergency preparedness and response (SO4), Nutrition (SO1) and Agriculture Market Development (SO2). In addition, WFP reached 8000 beneficiaries with cash-based transfers (CBTs) this month.

CD Andrew Stanhope presented the Country Strategic Programme 2017-2021 to the Minister of Governance, Daysi Villalobos, and other 14 department governors. The CD is looking to conform new alliances to jointly address emergency preparedness and response in the country. The alignment between CSP strategic objectives and local government plans could bring many opportunities to assist most vulnerable families with an integral approach of emergency response, nutrition, resilience and agriculture.