31 Jan 2018

WFP El Salvador Country Brief, October 2017

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2017
Highlights

  • Country Director (CD) Andrew Stanhope presented the Country Strategic Programme 2017-2021 to the Minister of Governance,
    Daysi Villalobos, and other 14 department governors. The CD is looking to conform new alliances to address emergency preparedness and response in the country.

  • Year one of “El Niño response in the Dry Corridor of Central America” (PRO-ACT) concluded with 156 000 trees planted in 11 protected areas, and 3000 participants in resilience building training sessions.

Operational Updates

  • In October, WFP El Salvador is beginning to consolidate one year of hard work. Several workshops for the evaluation of achievements and challenges took place in key working areas, such as Emergency preparedness and response (SO4), Nutrition (SO1) and Agriculture Market Development (SO2). In addition, WFP reached 8000 beneficiaries with cash-based transfers (CBTs) this month.

  • CD Andrew Stanhope presented the Country Strategic Programme 2017-2021 to the Minister of Governance, Daysi Villalobos, and other 14 department governors. The CD is looking to conform new alliances to jointly address emergency preparedness and response in the country. The alignment between CSP strategic objectives and local government plans could bring many opportunities to assist most vulnerable families with an integral approach of emergency response, nutrition, resilience and agriculture.

  • Year one of “El Niño response in the Dry Corridor of Central America”, financed by the European Union (PRO-ACT), concluded on 14 October 2017. The key achievements are: production of 151,000 forest trees in 11 community nurseries, reforestation of 500 hectares of degraded land as part of a restoration process, 70 km of soil and water conservation works, 3000 participants in resiliency building training sessions including a forest firefighters course, 6000 fruit trees planted in smallholder plots toward diversification via agroforestry modules, 900 small staple grain producer households benefited with 3 CBT cycles in the framework of food assistance for assets (FFA) and 3 memoranda of understanding signed with local governments for a joint investment in two small bridges and a community composting plant.

Challenges Limited funding:

  • Funding shortfalls may significantly affect WFP operation in the country. Interventions targeting smallholder farmers, pregnant and lactating women and their children may be the most affected.

  • The funding shortfall for development activities is estimated at USD 720,000 over the next 6 months.

