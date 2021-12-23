WFP El Salvador Country Brief November 2021

In Numbers

USD 1.3 m of cash-based transfers made

USD 4.1 m six months (December 2021-May 2022) net funding requirements representing 46% of total

39,255 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

WFP reached more than 39,000 people (53 percent women) affected by multiple emergencies through cash-based transfers contributing to this population covering its more immediate food needs.

WFP signed a cooperation agreement with EDUCO to provide on demand cash transfer service to assist people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, forced displacement and other forms of violence in the country.

WFP strengthened the capacities of 36 technicians from Civil Protection, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and Civil Aviation Authority through a specialised course in drone technology to collect and analyse information for risk and damage assessment, as part of the emergency response preparedness plan.

WFP commissioned an emergency crisis management room at its office to support the United Nations Emergency Technical Team (UNETE), which has the ability to link with the National Civil Protection and the Hazards and Natural Resources Observatory through advanced video conferencing features facilitating informed and articulated decision making during emergency response.

In early November, a mission from WFP's Security Division visited the El Salvador office to review the effectiveness of the security measures implemented in the country office and identify changes and risks in the current environment. The mission shared with the country office good practices and recommendations to ensure the safety and security of its personnel, operations, premises, and assets.