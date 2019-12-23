WFP El Salvador Country Brief November 2019

In Numbers

50,000 people food insecure

250,000 people highly vulnerable to food insecurity

US$4.2 m six months funding needs 33,000 people assisted

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP delivered cash assistance to 1,756 families to cover their food and basic needs. USD 80 were distributed to subsistence farmers affected by the torrential rains in October in Ahuachapán Sonsonate, La Paz, San Vicente and Usulután departments. This project was coordinated with the Ministry of Governance and Territorial Development.

• WFP organized two job fairs as part of the Gastromotiva project for the youth graduating from the culinary training and 92 percent of the participants were hired in partner restaurants. Youth from poor and marginalized neighbourhoods, who are at risk of migration, receive vocational training to be linked with formal employment. To incentive participation, the participants received cash grants when attending the classes.

• The results of the study of the “Double Burden of Malnutrition” were disseminated with the Ministry of Health, focusing on technical and local level staff. The purpose is to sensitize and empower public workers to take timely action in their domain to address undernutrition, overweight and obesity.

• The ongoing Food and Nutrition Security Survey is collecting the information of 50,000 community women and men leaders, to monitor the situation among the fishers, daily labourers, cattle keepers and subsistence farmers. The survey is conducted at national level in coordination with the Ministry of Governance and Ministry of Health.

• WFP provided technical and financial support to train 75 local level environment observers in the coastal zone to create awareness of marine hazards, such as tsunamis, strengthening the citizen alert and response system. The observers trained are part of the Threat and Natural Resources Observatory that monitors the weather and natural conditions in the country.

• WFP carried out a field mission with multiple donors to show the results of resilience projects. Representatives of the United Kingdom, the European Union, Government of Spain, USAID and JICA, as well as the Vice Minister of Agriculture and Livestock attended the field trip.