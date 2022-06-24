WFP El Salvador Country Brief May 2022

In Numbers

USD 27,200 of cash-based transfers made*

USD 6.9 m six months (June-November 2022) net funding requirements, representing 46% of the total

635 people assisted* in May 2022

Operational Updates

• In May 2022, WFP supported 635 young people at risk of social violence and irregular migration, pregnant and lactating women and girls, and children with food assistance to cover their immediate needs.

• WFP started the second edition of the digital skills certification. This initiative aims to train 50 young migrant returnees by 2022, helping them generate alternative livelihoods, improve their food security, and support peace building.

• Up to May, WFP has supported 2,000 people (70 percent women) through early recovery actions, such as establishing community gardens, poultry farms, and water-harvesting systems.

• So far in 2022, WFP has supported with weather microinsurance 1,200 people (40 percent women) vulnerable to climate risks, especially subsistence smallholder farmers.

This initiative aims to improve food security and income of the beneficiaries.

• WFP delivered an e-commerce training to 35 employees (40 percent women) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and other partner organizations, and agricultural producers. This initiative seeks to strengthen capacities and create channels for the sale of fruits and vegetables.

• WFP supported women entrepreneurs to generate income through the production and marketing of nutritious sorghum products.

• WFP continues to provide on-demand cash transfer services to national and international non-governmental organizations to meet the essential needs of vulnerable populations in 10 out of 14 departments.

• WFP reviewed and updated the minimum emergency preparedness actions plan and held a training session for first responders to prepare for the hurricane season, which starts in June and is forecasted to be above average.