WFP El Salvador Country Brief May 2021

In Numbers

985,000 food insecure people

2.4 million people at risk of food insecurity

USD 11.3 million six months net funding requirements

14,060 people assisted in May 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP provided food assistance to 14,060 people (7,451 women) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple climate shocks. This initiative included monthly transfers of USD 100 per household to cover basic food needs for a three-month period; as well as support for the creation of 100 community gardens in seven eastern municipalities as part of early recovery actions.

• WFP, together with the Ministry of Education, completed the adaptation and equipping of the biofortified beverage production plant. This will support scaling up operations to reach 500,000 students this year (67 percent more) through the national school feeding programme.

• WFP, along with the International Committee of the Red Cross, carried out sessions to learn how to adapt trainings to people with visual disabilities, thus contributing to social inclusion in programme implementation. Organizations such as Ciudad Mujer, the National Council for People with Disabilities Inclusion, OXFAM and the Foundation for Agricultural Technological Innovation actively participated in the sessions. This is part of WFP’s continuous intentions to better take needs of vulnerable populations into account.

• WFP and the National Civil Protection inaugurated a renovated Crisis Room in San Salvador. WFP modernized and upgraded the telecommunications system and technological equipment, improving the government´s capacity to monitor rapid-onset emergencies and make timely decisions in close coordination with other national authorities. In addition, five drones were handed over to identify damages in remote locations with limited access.

• The Secretary for Innovation of the Office of the President approved the work plan presented by WFP to support the Government in strengthening the national registry system for social programmes information. The proposal aims at strengthening the participant registration platform, updating information and registry of more Salvadoran households in the platform, and generating key decision-making information.