WFP El Salvador Country Brief June 2021
In Numbers
985,000 food insecure people
2.4 million people at risk of food insecurity
USD 3.5 million six-month net funding requirements
39,830 people assisted in June 2021
Operational Updates
Emergency Preparedness and Response
WFP, with the support of the Government of Canada, carried out the last round of cash-based transfers, benefiting 12,950 individuals (6,864 women), including people who are part of the LGBTIQ population, affected by the multiple emergencies in 2020. This project also incorporated early recovery actions such as the establishment of community gardens and poultry farming.
WFP supported 16,335 people (8,658 women) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple climate shocks in 2020. The initiative includes USD 100 monthly cash-based transfers per family for a period of three months to buy food and early recovery actions including community gardens. The intervention is being implemented in the departments of San Miguel, Usulután and Morazán.
WFP provided food assistance to 880 people with disabilities (466 women) in the departments of Ahuachapán and Sonsonate, through the delivery of a food basket that included beans, rice, corn flour, oil and other basic products.
Capacity Strengthening
WFP has initiated a coordination process with the Government of El Salvador’s six main ministries. The purpose of this effort is to develop an integrated work plan aligned with the national priorities for 2021.
WFP, together with Seguros Futuro Cooperative, launched a pilot project of microinsurance for smallholder farmers and microentrepreneurs. The project seeks to protect these sectors from the impact of droughts, excess rainfall and earthquakes. This project is expected to benefit 1,250 participants nationwide.
Market Access
- Supported by the WFP, two associations of smallholder farmers closed the sale of 340 MT of fortified corn to the Ministry of Education for USD 157,500. The fortified corn will be used for the production of the biofortified beverage that is handed out to students through the national school feeding programme.