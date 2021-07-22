WFP El Salvador Country Brief June 2021

In Numbers

985,000 food insecure people

2.4 million people at risk of food insecurity

USD 3.5 million six-month net funding requirements

39,830 people assisted in June 2021

Operational Updates

Emergency Preparedness and Response

WFP, with the support of the Government of Canada, carried out the last round of cash-based transfers, benefiting 12,950 individuals (6,864 women), including people who are part of the LGBTIQ population, affected by the multiple emergencies in 2020. This project also incorporated early recovery actions such as the establishment of community gardens and poultry farming.

WFP supported 16,335 people (8,658 women) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple climate shocks in 2020. The initiative includes USD 100 monthly cash-based transfers per family for a period of three months to buy food and early recovery actions including community gardens. The intervention is being implemented in the departments of San Miguel, Usulután and Morazán.