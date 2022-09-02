WFP El Salvador Country Brief July 2022

In Numbers

USD 148,800 delivered as cash-based transfers*

USD 4.1 m six months (August 2022 - January 2023) net funding requirements, representing 30% of the total

3,720 people assisted* in July 2022

*Preliminary numbers

Operational Updates

WFP presented the approved 2022-27 Country Strategic Plan to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The plan aims to strengthen food systems, promote employment opportunities for youth, improve nutrition, and provide timely humanitarian assistance.

WFP provided food assistance to 3,720 people (53 percent women) affected by multiple emergencies in the departments of Morazán and La Unión. WFP supported this population through a cash transfer of USD 300 for three months, contributing to its food security and supporting the local market.

As of July 2022, WFP supported with weather microinsurance 2,143 people (41 percent women), especially subsistence farming, and smallholder farmers vulnerable to climate risks. This initiative aims to improve the food security and income of the beneficiaries.

WFP provided technical assistance to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Local Development to narrow the gaps identified in the School Feeding and Health Programme (PASE, for its Spanish acronym) supply chain.

The action plans formulated for the Ministries aim to strengthen institutional capacities in planning, procurement, warehousing, transportation, and reporting.

WFP supported the Ministry of Education in reviewing and updating the PASE results framework. Twelve indicators were established to measure the programme results in food and nutrition education, local procurement, school feeding, healthy shops, school gardens, citizen participation and governance, contributing to informed decision-making.