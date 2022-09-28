WFP El Salvador Country Brief August 2022

In Numbers

USD 265,700 delivered as cash-based transfers*

USD 5.7 m six months (September 2022 - February 2023) net funding requirements, representing 43% of the total

10,628 people assisted* in August 2022

Operational Updates

WFP provided food assistance to 10,628 people (53 percent women) affected by multiple emergencies in the departments of Morazán and La Unión. Each family received a cash transfer of USD 100 each month, contributing to its food security and supporting the local market.

WFP graduated 47 young participants in the Gastro-Lab certification programme in the department of La Libertad. The participants were trained in cooking, nutrition, food safety, customer service, personal development, and citizenship. This initiative contributes to employability, economic revitalization, and nutritious local cuisine.

Through the Community Feedback Mechanism, WFP responded to 90 tickets received from beneficiaries (68 percent submitted by women). Most of the queries were about cash distribution locations, date, and time.

On August 26, WFP Innovation Accelerator in Munich approved the "kitchen-in-a-box" presented by WFP El Salvador. The country office received USD 50,000 to pilot this project to supply schools with adaptable, easy-to maintain "kitchens in a box" made from used shipping containers to serve healthy meals.