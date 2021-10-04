WFP El Salvador Country Brief August 2021

In Numbers

1.0 m food insecure people

2.5 m people at risk of food insecurity

US$ 5.4 m six months (September 2021-February 2022) net funding requirements

37,635 people assisted in AUGUST 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP distributed cash to 33,995 people affected by multiple emergencies. The assistance also includes early recovery actions such as installing drip-irrigation systems, establishing community gardens and poultry farms, and training on nutrition and gender matters.

• WFP prepared a concept note to support the economic reactivation of vulnerable families with support for small business, vocational training, and placement to formal jobs. The intended beneficiaries are 520 people in urban and periurban areas of the country.

• WFP and the Business Foundation for Social Action launched the SUN Business Network for Nutrition that will contribute to the transformation of the Salvadoran food system through advocating for increasing the availability, access, and affordability of safe, diverse, and nutritious locally produced food for all people. The network contributes to raising awareness of the importance and impact of investing in preventing and reducing malnutrition.

• As part of the SUN Business Network, a digital campaign was launch on social network, reaching 688,300 viewers.

• WFP trained 556 employees of the Government and NGO partners, strengthening their skills in using a digital survey methodology to gather information on the most vulnerable families in 30 municipalities, contributing to their incorporation into the national social protection programmes.

• WFP continues the remodelling of its offices for the safe return of its personnel. Phase two is currently underway, resulting in 27 percent of staff returning to presential work.