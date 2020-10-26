WFP El Salvador Country Brief August 2020

In Numbers

381,678 people in severe food insecurity

2.0 m people at risk of severe food insecurity

USD 13.3 m. six months net funding requirements

35,260 people assisted

Operational Updates

• WFP and Let´s Walk Foundation delivered food packages to families with a member with disability or autism, in San Salvador, La Paz and Chalatenango Departments, benefiting 2,000 people, aiming at reducing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The food basket will be delivered monthly, for the next three months.

• With funds from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), WFP provided food assistance to 6,250 people in the departments of La Paz and Usulután, who were affected by the ravages of the tropical storm Amanda and the COVID-19 outbreak. This population were benefited with cash transfers to cover their food needs for three months.

• Recently, WFP assisted people internally displaced due to violence, which were also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 230 people in 8 departments of the country were benefited with a cash-transfer to buy nutritious food in their own communities, revitalizing the local economy, contributing to food security and benefiting local smallholder farmers.

• WFP and the Ministry of Education signed a cooperation agreement to scale-up the production of a bio-fortified beverage in 2021, to cover more students in the country.

• A Field Level Agreement was signed between WFP and the Foundation for Agricultural Technological Innovation (FIAGRO), to carry out a study evaluating the current situation of trading among smallholder farmers. The study also aims at determining suitable alternatives for e-commerce, boosting economic activities benefiting 2,000 smallholder producers.