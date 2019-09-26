26 Sep 2019

WFP El Salvador Country Brief August 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2019
In Numbers

  • 50,000 people food insecure

  • 250,000 people highly vulnerable to food insecurity

  • USD 11.1 m. six months net funding requirements

  • 16,000 people assisted in August 2019

Operational Context

El Salvador has 6.4 million people and is the most densely populated country in the Americas. The country suffers from low economic growth (2.3%), high and rising public debt (70% of GDP), political polarization, criminality and competitiveness weaknesses (WB rank 73). The economy is highly dependent on remittances (17% of GDP), and food production represents 6 percent of GDP. 33 percent of households live in multidimensional poverty, and on average, 65 percent of their income is used to purchase food. El Salvador’s recurrent droughts limit progress in addressing poverty and food insecurity. This phenomenon is increasing over time and has disastrous consequences on the primary grain production (maize and beans) of subsistence smallholder farmers living in rural communities. The reduction in agricultural production causes a risk of the depletion of food stocks, decreasing dietary diversity while increasing cases of malnutrition in children under five of the most vulnerable urban and rural population. The country ranks 16 th in the Global Climate Risk Index (Germanwatch, 2019).

El Salvador continues to have one of the highest homicide and femicide rates in the Latin American region. Crime statistics indicate a homicide rate of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants (OSAC, 2019) and a femicide rate of 7 per 100,000 women (Gender Equality Observatory ECLAC 2019). Criminality directly impacts social development and economic growth, representing one of the significant challenges of the Salvadoran government and its population.

WFP El Salvador strengthens government capacity with the objectives to i) improve the social protection of vulnerable groups through food security and nutrition interventions; ii) mitigate natural disaster risks and social crisis impact and iii) strengthen small farmers climate adaptation including access to markets.

