19 Sep 2018

WFP El Salvador Country Brief, August 2018

from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2018
In Numbers

190,320 people food insecure

532,095 people highly vulnerable at risk to food insecurity

USD 7.7 million net funding requirements for the next 6 months (Aug. 2018 – Jan. 2019)

17,765 people assisted in July

Operational Updates

• On 24 July 2018, the General Directorate of Civil Protection issued an orange alert for the severe drought in 12 of 14 departments in El Salvador and a red alert for 143 of 262 municipalities. According to the Government, 61,157 hectares of grains were affected, representing a production loss of 2 million quintals of grains and an economic impact of USD 42.3 million.

• An Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA) is being conducted from 5-21 September, to estimate the impact of drought on food security and nutrition.
The assessment is led by WFP in collaboration with UNICEF, the National Council for Food and Nutritional Security and the Ministry of Agriculture.

• On 15 August, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Lina Pohl, and the WFP Country Director, Andrew Stanhope, inaugurated the renovated Natural Hazards Monitoring Centre. The Centre has been equipped with several full HD monitors, high performance computers and software to monitor precipitation, air quality and temperatures, as well as river, oceanic and volcanic activities. The new facilities facilitate improved analysis by providing timely and accurate information on the most important hazards monitored.

• WFP trained 23 female and male community leaders in gender-sensitive climate change and environmental risk management. The two-week regional event was held at the Zamorano University in Honduras, one of the most prestigious educational institutions in Central America. The participants will form a community-based technical team to promote and support resilience building activities in the Dry Corridor of eastern El Salvador.

