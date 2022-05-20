WFP El Salvador Country Brief April 2022

In Numbers

USD 21.4 k of cash-based transfers made*

USD 16.5 m six months (May-October 2022) net funding requirements

985 people assisted* in April 2022

*Preliminary numbers

Operational Updates

Under the Return and Reintegration Programme organized by WFP and the Government of El Salvador, 40 participants received a certificate of their new gastronomic skills. This programme contributes to income generation and employment as well as access to healthy food of young migrant returnees and those at risk of irregular migration.

WFP reached 700 (69 percent women) food-insecure people affected by the pandemic and multiple climate shocks through cash-based transfers to meet their immediate food needs.

WFP conducted a situational analysis on the use of time under the gender equity approach, considering the population that received food assistance and early recovery actions. The study reveals the population's workload (paid and unpaid work) and the distribution of domestic and care tasks for children, sick or dependent people.

The WFP country strategic plan 2022-2027 scored four on the Gender and Age Marker (scale 0 to 4). This score indicates that the plan's design fully integrates a gender and age perspective throughout its operations and assistance activities.