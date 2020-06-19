USAID provides humanitarian assistance for people affected by tropical storm Amanda in El Salvador

Thursday, June 18, 2020

The United States is providing additional humanitarian support in the Republic of El Salvador in response to Tropical Storm Amanda, which brought historic rainfall to the country at rates that exceeded four inches per hour. The rainfall, flooding, and landslides from Tropical Storm Amanda affected approximately 150,000 people.

In response to the storm, the American people are investing a total of $3.1 million through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to provide vulnerable people in affected areas with emergency shelter materials and food assistance; hygiene kits; and supplies for clean water, sanitation, and hygiene. The World Food Programme estimates that 336,000 Salvadorans in the most-affected areas are severely food-insecure, and more than 138,000 acres of maize are flooded, with additional losses in vegetable production.

With more than 3,200 cases of COVID-19 in El Salvador, this $3.1 million in U.S. support for Tropical Storm Amanda is critical to helping displaced people repair their homes and move out of shelters as soon as it is safe to do so, to limit the risk of exposure to the disease.

As the world's largest donor of humanitarian assistance, the United States remains committed to helping the people of El Salvador. For the latest updates on U.S. Government funding for the response please visit: Tropical Storm Amanda in El Salvador