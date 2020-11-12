UNHCR North of Central America Situation Fact Sheet September - October 2020

Around 514,700 refugees and asylum-seekers from the North of Central America in the world and 318,590 internally displaced people in Honduras and El Salvador.

The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to rise, with the highest number of deaths recorded in Guatemala; more than 3,650 since the pandemic began. A progressive lifting of COVID-19 restrictions started across the region.

Violence against girls and adolescents has intensified during the pandemic, while other forms of violence and abuse continue in the region, including murders and femicides, kidnappings, extortion and threats against members of the LGBTI community.

CONTEXT

Gang violence continues to affect young men and women across northern Central America, including through forced disappearances, sexual violence, insecurity and domestic violence. In Guatemala, Escuintla, Alta Verapaz, Huehuetenango, San Marcos and Guatemala City register the highest rates of cases of sexual crimes against children. In El Salvador, 434 of the 824 persons reported missing in the first semester of 2020 were between the ages of 12 and 30, according to the General Attorney. More than 6,800 girls and adolescents have become pregnant during the first 6 months of this year, including 258 girls between the ages of 10 and 14. In Honduras, records of the Ministry of Health state that an average of three girls and adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19 give birth every hour.

As COVID-19 measures are easing, large movements of people have started occurring. An estimated number of 5,000 persons departed in a large mixed movement from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, between 30 September and 1 October heading north. Over 3,700 people were returned to Honduras, and 35 have sought asylum in Guatemala.

UNHCR and partners continue to implement programmes in high risk communities and monitor situations of violence to respond forced displacement in the region.