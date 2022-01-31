UNHCR Fact Sheet: El Salvador, Guatemala & Honduras (December 2021)

Around 550,000refugees and asylum-seekers from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras and 318,700 internally displaced people in El Salvador and Honduras are considered people of concern to UNHCR. Violence and crime together with food insecurity and a lack of opportunities are the main drivers of forced displacement in and from these countries. Climate change is exacerbating the violence and economic hardship that are spurring increased displacement. UNHCR works to boost the capacity of national asylum systems and to promote integration of refugees in host communities, while addressing the needs of internally displaced persons.