UNHCR Fact Sheet: El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras (June 2021)

Around 515,000 refugees and asylum-seekers from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras and 318,600 internally displaced people in Honduras and El Salvador are considered people of concern to UNHVR.

Violence and crime together with food insecurity and a lack of opportunities are the main drivers of forced displacement in and from these countries. UNHCR works to boost the capacity of natural asylum systems and to promote integration of refugees in host communities, while addressing the needs of internally displaced persons.