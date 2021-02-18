El Salvador

UNHCR El Salvador Response to emergencies (February 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key Figures

COVID-19

58,023 confirmed cases

1,767 deaths by 17 February 2021

EMERGENCIES

150,000 people directly affected by four tropical storms in 2020

10,291 persons assisted by UNHCR with family kits, food baskets and NFIs

FUNDING

9% of UNHCR’s funding needs received by 15 February 2021

Situational Highlights

  • In 2020, amidst a country-wide lockdown and restrictions due to the global emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, four tropical storms hit El Salvador (Amanda, Cristóbal, ETA and IOTA), causing damage and loss of human life on a nationwide level. In response to these emergencies, UNHCR led the Protection Cluster, where 28 organizations converged to coordinate the response. UNHCR also co-lead the Shelter Cluster of the Humanitarian Country Team.

  • During the COVID-19 emergency, UNHCR expanded its presence to 45 prioritized communities and established a helpline to maintain direct contact with persons of concern. The Office and partners also implemented 26 Quick Impact Projects (QIP) to foster a favourable protection environment and enhance community’s resilience.

Related Content