UNHCR El Salvador Response to emergencies (February 2021)

In 2020, amidst a country-wide lockdown and restrictions due to the global emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, four tropical storms hit El Salvador (Amanda, Cristóbal, ETA and IOTA), causing damage and loss of human life on a nationwide level. In response to these emergencies, UNHCR led the Protection Cluster, where 28 organizations converged to coordinate the response. UNHCR also co-lead the Shelter Cluster of the Humanitarian Country Team.