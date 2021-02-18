El Salvador
UNHCR El Salvador Response to emergencies (February 2021)
Attachments
Key Figures
COVID-19
58,023 confirmed cases
1,767 deaths by 17 February 2021
EMERGENCIES
150,000 people directly affected by four tropical storms in 2020
10,291 persons assisted by UNHCR with family kits, food baskets and NFIs
FUNDING
9% of UNHCR’s funding needs received by 15 February 2021
Situational Highlights
In 2020, amidst a country-wide lockdown and restrictions due to the global emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, four tropical storms hit El Salvador (Amanda, Cristóbal, ETA and IOTA), causing damage and loss of human life on a nationwide level. In response to these emergencies, UNHCR led the Protection Cluster, where 28 organizations converged to coordinate the response. UNHCR also co-lead the Shelter Cluster of the Humanitarian Country Team.
During the COVID-19 emergency, UNHCR expanded its presence to 45 prioritized communities and established a helpline to maintain direct contact with persons of concern. The Office and partners also implemented 26 Quick Impact Projects (QIP) to foster a favourable protection environment and enhance community’s resilience.