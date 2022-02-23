UNHCR El Salvador Factsheet - January 2022

UNHCR works in El Salvador in coordination with the government, the private sector, civil society, and communities in support of people who have been forced to leave their homes due to violence. In 2021, UNHCR strengthened its operation in the country, in collaboration with communities, local entities, and State institutions in a joint effort to favour durable solutions.

Despite the prolonged effects of the pandemic in El Salvador, joint efforts in 2021 have put forward innovative responses to benefit internally displaced persons and those at risk of displacement