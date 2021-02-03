UNHCR El Salvador Factsheet - February 202

Individual Case Management

175 individual cases managed by UNHCR. To respond to the COVID-19 movement restrictions,

UNHCR established a helpline to maintain direct contact with persons of concern.

10,150 persons were deported from the United States to El Salvador between January and December 2020; 4,642 of them since the beginning of the quarantine measures in March.

UNHCR is appealing for USD 19 million to support vulnerable people in need of protection in El Salvador.

Context

The strong social control and violence by criminal gangs weakens community structures and participation in El Salvador.

Among the main risks faced by communities in El Salvador are extortion and threats to life; physical violence and homicides; sexual violence and feminicides; recruitment of children and youth; violence against LGBTIQ+ persons; lack of basic and adequate emergency assistance; lack of access to effective protection measures; and lack of livelihoods and durable solutions.

Many people deported to El Salvador after attempting to reach Mexico and the United States cannot reintegrate upon return into their places of origin because the reason for which they fled the country persist. Specific profiles of people with protection needs such as women and girls, unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), LGBTIQ+ people and youth face great danger if deported to El Salvador. In 2020, amidst a country-wide lockdown and restrictions due to the global emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, four tropical storms h