UNHCR El Salvador Factsheet - August 2022

UNHCR works in El Salvador in coordination with the government, the private sector, civil society, and communities in support of people who have been forced to leave their homes due to violence.

UNHCR accompanies the Government's efforts to achieve the commitments established in the MIRPS National Plan. To achieve sustainable results, UNHCR offers technical support for strengthening institutional capacities.

UNHCR contributes to improving the protection of internally displaced persons or persons at risk of displacement, refugees, asylum-seekers, and returnees with protection needs in El Salvador.