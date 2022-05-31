UNHCR El Salvador Factsheet - April 2022

UNHCR works in El Salvador in coordination with the government, the private sector, civil society, and communities in support of people who have been forced to leave their homes due to violence.
In 2021, UNHCR strengthened its operation in the country, in collaboration with communities, local entities, and State institutions in a joint effort to favour durable solutions.
Despite the prolonged effects of the pandemic in El Salvador, joint efforts in 2021 have put forward innovative responses to benefit internally displaced persons and those at risk of displacement.
Context
Violence have forced tens of thousands to flee internally in El Salvador. The Supreme Court of El Salvador officially recognized internal forced displacement in 2018. According to the profiling exercise led by the Government, published in 2018, there are 71,500 IDPs. In 2022, UNHCR and the Government are updating the study to obtain quantitative and qualitative information for evidence-based decision making, and public policies.
El Salvador joined in 2019 the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS in Spanish) to address forced displacement in Central America and Mexico and held its Pro Tempore Presidency during 2020. In contribution to MIRPS, the Government outlined a National Response Plan with 49 commitments in protection, health, education, and livelihoods to assist IDPs, refugees, and asylum-seekers.
In 2020, the Legislative Assembly approved the "Special Law for the Comprehensive Care and Protection of People in a situation of Forced Internal Displacement", a fundamental instrument to provide care, protection, and lasting solutions to people internally displaced or at risk of displacement due to violence. In this framework, UNHCR provides technical guidance and works with municipalities in the development of local referral pathways for IDPs.