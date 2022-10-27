UNHCR El Salvador External Update #9 - September 2022

Highlights

The Ministry of Labour joined the Support Space "By your Side" in San Salvador to provide on-site services once a week. Delegates of the Ministry provide information and assistance about labour rights, job oers and how to prepare for job interviews in the Support Space located in San Salvador. UNHCR expects this collaboration will expand soon to other Support Spaces.

UNHCR and the University for Peace from Costa Rica conducted 93 interviews in Soyapango, San Antonio del Mosco and Panchimalco municipalities, as part of a regional joint study on the impact of climate change and disasters on forced displacement in the north of Central America. The study will inform UNHCR’s response to displacement linked with climate change and natural hazards under its global Strategic Framework for Climate Action.

The alliance of LGBTIQ+ rights organizations COMCAVIS Trans, ASPIDH, Diké and UNHCR resulted in the launch of the “Bridging the Gap” education initiative which helps trans persons complete their studies and seek better employment opportunities.

Twenty-five trans people are expected to complete their studies in 2022.