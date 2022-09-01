UNHCR El Salvador External Update #7 - July 2022

Highlights

1 Over 75 internally displaced persons, returnees with protection needs and people at risk of displacement displayed their products and services at a networking event, organized by UNHCR and World Vision, for entrepreneurs who developed microenterprises as a result of the Súper Pilas programme in 2021. In attendance were businesses, financial service providers, universities, representatives of the Government’s National Commission for Micro and Small Businesses and NGOs, who also participated in a Q&A session on access to credit, entrepreneurship in the tourism industry, and expanding into foreign markets.

2 The LGBTIQ+ rights organization DIKÉ, with the support of UNHCR and IRC, organized the first national congress on sexual medicine, transgender health and sexology for medical professionals in El Salvador. Presentations included sexology, sexual therapy, sexual education, plastic surgery for trans patients, and good practices from the participating countries. The Congress generated an important dialogue amongst physicians about providing services to transgender people, which is essential for their health, wellbeing and for the prevention of forced displacement.

3 UNHCR accompanied the Ombudsperson’s oce (PDDH) in a protection monitoring exercise in Sonsonate, San Miguel, and San Vicente departments. The PDDH conducted 240 surveys (general population); 52 interviews with local actors (members of institutions, municipalities, and organizations); and 16 workshops with their territorial staff and communities.

4 UNHCR, in coordination with authorities, partners and community leaders, delivered emergency assistance, such as hygiene kits, mattresses, roofs and cleaning products, among others, to communities affected by the heavy storms. People affected by flooding, loss of personal belongings, and damages in houses were moved to safe shelters by the authorities.