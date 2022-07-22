UNHCR El Salvador External Update #6 - June 2022

Highlights

In the framework of the World Refugee Day Commemoration, UNHCR inaugurated a new Support Space “A tu lado” in San Miguel Municipality The facility, a municipal property, expands UNHCR’s presence in the oriental area of the country. In addition, UNHCR held a briefing session with media on the Global Trends 2021 and UNHCR’s operations in El Salvador.

A new joint initiative between UNHCR, Ciudad Mujer and World Vision to support female entrepreneurship concluded three workshops carried out with 33 internally displaced women and/or survivors of gender-based violence from Santa Ana, San Miguel and San Salvador departments. The session marked the first of a series focused on providing psychosocial support and strengthening skills in client service for female-headed microenterprises.

UNHCR delivered canes, walkers, and wheelchairs during a brigade with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Culture to 40 older people from indigenous and afro-descent communities in La Union department. The Support Space’s mobile brigades accompanied the activity and provided information and orientation on access to rights and services.

To date, 62 internally displaced people and at-risk youth from San Salvador and Santa Ana, as well as one asylum-seeker from Costa Rica, signed contracts with allied companies of the ‘My First Job’ programme and got enrolled in the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS). Participants attended three-day workshops facilitated by job specialists from the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare and World Vision on soft skills and abilities.