UNHCR El Salvador External Update #5 - May 2022

Highlights

2 In the framework of the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia UNHCR participated in the Forum "Sharing our experiences as a form of resistance" organized by COMCAVIS Trans. Through this space, LGBTIQ+ people aected by forced displacement shared challenges, concerns and priorities, promoting response mechanisms adapted to their needs.

3 A UNHCR’s donation of 30 computers to the Fe y Alegria training centre in the Zacamil neighborhood will benefit young people, both displaced or at high risk of displacement, with trainings on graphic design and app development software sought by employers. The donation will benefit 300 students annually.

5 UNHCR and partner World Vision held the first of a series of workshops on building leaderships with members of San Salvador’s Iberia community. The workshop promoted a discussion on how leaders can best represent the community’s interests, as well as the power of coordinated actions to boost opportunities.