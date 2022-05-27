UNHCR El Salvador External Update #4 - April 2022

Key Figures

COMMUNITY-BASED PROTECTION

787 individuals assisted through UNHCR’s helpline in April, and 1,820 in 2022.

208 people assisted at the Support Spacesin April, and 1,140 in 2022.

1,929 people reached via Support Spaces mobile units in April, and 5,241 in 2022.

CASH ASSISTANCE

379 households (1,195 individuals) at heightened risk received cash assistance in April, and 621 households (1,943 individuals) in 2022. This support helps cover basic needs such as food, rent, documentation, and transportation.

FUNDING

16% of UNHCR’s financial requirements for El Salvador received by 10 May 2022.

Highlights

1 The General Directorate for Migration and Foreign Affairs and UNHCR piloted the use of UNHCR's protection module by the by the Directorate for Attention to Migrants (GAMI- reception centre).

The module is an important protection tool, allowing the identification of deportees with protection needs to be referred in a timely and confidential matter to the Local Office for Attention to Victims. This will strengthen the sustainability of protection sensitive reception mechanisms.

2 UNHCR and partner FUNDASAL visited small-scale rural entrepreneurships supported in Usulutan and Chalatenango departments as part of the exit stage of the project.

3 in San Vicente, the Mayor's office, UNHCR and the institutions part of the local violence prevention committee agreed to launch referral mechanisms for internally displaced persons and people at risk of forced displacement.

4 UNHCR organized a training with key staff and partners to build capacity and discuss the implementation of participatory assessments in 2022. The assessments will take place in 32 communities through 90 groups of men, women, youth, older persons, LGBTIQ+ community, asylum-seekers and refugees following a people centred approach and aiming to build a protection response.

5 To commemorate Earth Day, UNHCR along with the National Directorate for the Reconstruction of Social Cohesion, the municipality of San Luis Talpa and eight youth committees from El Salvador, participated in a waste disposal and clean-up campaign at El Pimental Beach, in San Luis Talpa. A total of 240 young people participated in this activity.