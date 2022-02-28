UNHCR El Salvador External Update #1 - January 2022

Highlights

1 UNHCR and the Salvadoran inclusive artistic collective Entre Colores y Sombras launchedTintino, the children's story version of the play Tintino by author Melissa Córdova. Through an easy-to-read design, Tintino's story highlights the resilience and hope of people who are forced to flee their homes.

2 UNHCR and COMCAVIS TRANS with support from Spanish Cooperation launched a series of human-interest stories of trans women who are part of a joint protection initiative that helps them launch small-scale businesses to improve their self-sufficiency.

3 Under the cooperation framework with San Salvador’s Municipality, UNHCR and District 6 Director joined the community Plan Piloto to learn about the needs of communities at risk of displacement. UNHCR donated books and toys to children of the community.

4 The Directorate for the Reconstruction of Social Cohesion,SOS Children’s Villages and UNHCR, handed over to youth community leaders the football field in Zacamil neighbourhood, Mejicanos municipality, a historically excluded neighborhood highly impacted by violence. The event was marked by a mural painting by youth community leaders and had the participation of over 200 people from the community. This is part of a comprehensive strategy to improve community areas surrounding the Community Centres or CUBOs, which in 2022 will host interventions to prevent displacement.