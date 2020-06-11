El Salvador
Tropical depression/storm Amanda impact in El Salvador: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Reporting Period: 31 May - 10 June 2020)
Attachments
Highlights
Tropical Depression / Storm Amanda has left over 119,000 people affected across El Salvador. The national government has declared the state of emergency and requested support from the international cooperation, including from UNICEF.
Non-food items, food assistance, safe water, sanitation and hygiene items and services, as well as psychosocial support, remain critical for affected families, particularly for over 8,000 people in shelters.
Through UNICEF-supported actions, 500 people in shelters have benefited from non-food items and critical supplies, water tanks have been installed benefiting 388 families, 15 shelters have received cleaning and sanitation supplies and 20,000 surgery masks have been distributed to the Ministry of Health for the prevention and control of COVID-19 in shelters.
UNICEF El Salvador estimates that US$2,2 million will be required to provide critical support in WASH, shelter and child protection sectors, targeting over 35,000 people in shelters and affected communities.
Situation in Numbers
+119,000 People affected (As of 10 June, estimated based on reports by Gov. El Salvador)
+34,000 Children affected (As of 10 June, estimated based on reports by Gov. El Salvador)
8,119 People in shelters (As of 10 June, reports by Gov. El Salvador)