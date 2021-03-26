Subregion of Central America – El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras – Crisis Response Plan 2021 (Updated: 26 Mar 2021)

$33,000,000 Funding Required

120,000 People Targeted

100 Entities Targeted

IOM VISION

Over the past years, countries in Central America have faced high violence levels and suffered different natural disasters with increasing frequency and impact, including hurricanes, tropical storms, floods, earthquakes, landslides, droughts, among others. All this provoked different migration crisis as well as high levels of international migration. In this context, IOM has assisted the governments and civil society of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, in strengthening their capacity to respond and address the needs of migrants and displaced populations. In particular, to assist these countries, IOM has supported local governments through activities related to human mobility, logistics, community stabilization, preparedness and response in migration crises and humanitarian emergencies, gaining a better understanding of disaster risk management and recovery efforts, and upholding the human dignity and well-being of migrants, returnees, displaced populations and communities affected by crises.

IOM will seek to support these countries to: