El Salvador + 2 more
Subregion of Central America – El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras – Crisis Response Plan 2021 (Updated: 26 Mar 2021)
Attachments
$33,000,000 Funding Required
120,000 People Targeted
100 Entities Targeted
IOM VISION
Over the past years, countries in Central America have faced high violence levels and suffered different natural disasters with increasing frequency and impact, including hurricanes, tropical storms, floods, earthquakes, landslides, droughts, among others. All this provoked different migration crisis as well as high levels of international migration. In this context, IOM has assisted the governments and civil society of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, in strengthening their capacity to respond and address the needs of migrants and displaced populations. In particular, to assist these countries, IOM has supported local governments through activities related to human mobility, logistics, community stabilization, preparedness and response in migration crises and humanitarian emergencies, gaining a better understanding of disaster risk management and recovery efforts, and upholding the human dignity and well-being of migrants, returnees, displaced populations and communities affected by crises.
IOM will seek to support these countries to:
Enhance the response and preparedness capacities of government institutions to protect and assist crisis-affected populations and stabilize communities, while prioritizing the provision of protection and humanitarian assistance to women, children and LGBTIQ persons, including unaccompanied and separated children;
Reduce the risks and vulnerabilities of affected populations (migrants, internally displaced persons, and host communities);
Support and facilitate Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and recovery efforts at the national and local levels;
Build and enhance community resilience by strengthening the capacity of local stakeholders to define priorities and propose measures that will reduce the economic, social and environmental costs of disasters in a more comprehensive and people-centred manner.
