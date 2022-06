KEY FINDINGS

Children and adolescents:

Show empowerment and reflection on their desire to migrate.

Acknowledge that their decision whether to migrate or not depends mostly on their families, however, children also recognize that their families would respect their decision if they were determined to migrate.

More children and adolescents prefers to stay rather than migrate.

3 out of 4 children and adolescents have considered staying in their country of origin or have not decided to migrate.