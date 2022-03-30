El Salvador
Secretary-General Expresses Concern about Spiking Violence in El Salvador
SG/SM/21212
The following statement was issued by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General learned with concern about the spike in violence in El Salvador over the weekend. He expresses his solidarity with the Salvadorans at this difficult juncture and trusts that the measures that will be adopted in response will be in line with international human rights law and standards.