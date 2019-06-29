NRC and 8 NGOs call for a Regional Humanitarian Response Plan in the North of Central America

The growing humanitarian needs in the North of Central America are of grave concern to operational NGOs, and require an upscaling and strengthening of the humanitarian response.

A Regional Humanitarian Response Plan for an Intensifying Humanitarian Crisis in the North of Central America

Displaced persons deserve the international community’s commitment to ensure timely and effective humanitarian assistance. OCHA´s coordination and leadership is essential for responding to the context of violence and displacement.

The growing humanitarian needs in the North of Central America are of grave concern to operational NGOs, and require an upscaling and strengthening of the humanitarian response. Violence perpetrated by criminal actors continues to generate widespread human rights violations, threats and intimidation, homicides, extortion, trafficking, kidnappings, child recruitment and sexual and gender based violence. As mentioned by the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, such is the environment of fear and insecurity that many describe the scenario and its impacts as a situation similar to armed conflicts. Displacement is on the rise, both internally and across borders, while at the same time, options for international protection are dwindling as the United States and Mexico restrict access to asylum systems.

Recent developments including efforts to reduce migration and increase deportation by the US and Mexico, and an increasingly closed border between Guatemala and Mexico, are pushing the region to breaking point. Forcibly displaced people experience high levels of vulnerability and lack access to basic needs such as food, housing, health, safe education, and employment. Children and adolescents are especially vulnerable, at risk of recruitment by criminal groups and separation from their families at the US border, as are women due to trafficking and sexual exploitation. The impacts of climate breakdown, including the prolonged drought in the Dry Corridor, have further increased the vulnerability of communities and exacerbated displacement.

Humanitarian actors working in the region are faced with extremely limited options of funding, most of which are allocated to development and disaster-response programmes (some key donors, such as ECHO, have recognised and are providing funding for the humanitarian needs due to violence). The high levels of violence mean that humanitarian organisations are limited in their operations and access. In the three countries there are hard-to-reach areas, particularly in places with a lack of state presence and high levels of violence. Capacity to identify needs is weak (especially as many people fear seeking assistance due to impunity), as is the response to human rights violations, humanitarian assistance for basic needs, and access to durable solutions.

We call OCHA and the Resident Coordinators to develop a Regional Humanitarian Response Plan, which would enable the humanitarian community to: