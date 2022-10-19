Natural Hazards Monitoring - 17 October 2022

Official

Severe weather

Mexico

On 16 October 2022, as per the Chiapas State Civil Protection provided information regarding Tropical Storm KARL on 15 and 16 October 2022. A distribution center for food, water and other supplies for those affected was activated. Additionally, media reports, 3 deaths, and 40 families lost their homes, while in the municipalities of Pichucalco and Ostucán, 1,000 persons were evacuated, and 35 families lost their home by the overflow of the Magdalena River. The reports are available at: Protección civil and DDT

Hurricane

El Salvador (Update)

On 16 October 2022, the Civil Protection of El Salvador, provided an update on Hurricane Julia’s passage indicating that 1,671 persons are housed in 145 shelters opened nationwide. Between 9 and 16 October, 4,534 people were evacuated and 11 deaths were reported. At least 127 houses were affected and 330 were flooded. As of 16 October, a total of 268 landslides have been reported. The report is available at: Protección civil

Fire

United States of America

On 17 October 2022, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), provided information on Nakia Creek Fire in Clarks and Skamania Counties in Washington State. According to the report, the fire started on 9 October and has burned about 2,200 acres. As of 17 October, 5% of the fire was contained. It is currently threatening 1,353 homes in and around the communities of Camas and Hockinson. Evacuations are in effect to 2,706 people. The reports is available at: FEMA