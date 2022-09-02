Natural Hazards Monitoring - 1 September 2022

Official:

Severe Weather

El Salvador

On 2 September 2022, the Civil Defense of El Salvador, provided information about the recent severe weather incidents that have affected the country. On 2 September, in the community of Las Palmas in San Salvador, 50 homes were flooded, affecting a total of 65 families. Fourteen of these families left their homes and were sheltered in the Las Palmas Community's House of Culture. The municipality of San Salvador is on Orange Alert according to the weather report. The reports are available at: Protección Civil de El Salvador 1 and Protección Civil de El Salvador 2

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Mexico (update)

On 1 September 2022, a media report provided information about the heavy rains that occurred in Coahuila State, México. According to the report, there is 1 death and 2 people are missing in the municipality of Múzquiz. So far, more than 200 people have received assistance in the shelter established by national and local authorities. The affected neighborhoods are: Progreso, Azteca, Morelos, 28, La Piedra, Los Positos, Luis Donaldo Colosio, El Sol, Las Aves. Shelters will be activated because rains are expected during the rest of the week and into the following week. The report is available at: El Siglo de Torreón