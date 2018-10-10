Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 10, 2018

Official Sources:

Hurricane Michael (Update)

Atlantic - Caribbean Sea - Gulf of Mexico- United States

On 10 October 2018, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) indicated that the Governor of Alabama declared a statewide State of Emergency. The Governor of Florida declared a State of Emergency for 35 counties and mandatory evacuations are in effect for 11 counties. Currently, the Pensacola International Airport, the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, and the Tallahassee International Airport are closed. In regard to public health facilities in Florida, two hospitals and four nursing facilities are closed. In addition, 11 assisted living facilities and five adult care homes are evacuating. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported over 6.5 feet of inundation above ground level in Apalachicola city; water levels continue to rise quickly along the coast of the Florida Panhandle. The reports are available in English at: FEMA Daily Operations Briefing and National Hurricane Center.

Severe Weather

El Salvador (Update)

On 9 October 2018, the Government of El Salvador published an updated report regarding the recent heavy rain situation in the country. Currently, 893 people were evacuated throughout 13 shelters in the departments of Ahuachapan, Sonsonate, La libertad, la Paz, San Miguel, Morazan, and La Union. Additionally, seven rivers flooded and 1,409 homes were affected. The complete report is available in Spanish at: Gobierno de El Salvador.

Nicaragua (Update)

On 7 October 2018, the Government of Nicaragua reported 374 communities and 6,018 families (an increase of 2,895 families from yesterday’s report) were affected by floods. A total of four fatalities was registered. In Chinandega Department, 3,513 people self-evacuated and 3,138 people evacuated to the homes of other relatives. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAPRED.

Tropical Storm Sergio Eastern North Pacific (Alert)

On 10 October 2018, the U.S. NOAA reported that Tropical Storm Sergio is located about 890 miles of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. Sergio is expected to produce storm rainfall across northwestern Mexico and the southern plains of the United States over the weekend. The report is available in English at: National Hurricane Center.