MEXICO & CENTRAL AMERICA: Tropical Storm Amanda (Pacific) and Tropical Storm Cristobal (Atlantic) - Flash Update No. 03 (As of 4 June 2020)

KEY MESSAGES

Rains, high winds, flooding and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Amanda and later Tropical Storm Cristobal have affected approximately 457,000 people across El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras since 30 May.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is currently inland over the Yucatán peninsula in south-east Mexico. More than 40 municipalities across seven southern Mexican states are reporting minor landslides and floods.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects Cristobal to clear Mexico by late 5 June as it heads northwards over the Gulf of Mexico towards the southern United States coastline.

Although there have not been any requests for international assistance, there is concern for El Salvador, as the impact of the storms may compound vulnerabilities heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is already affecting storm response access and resource availability.

149.8K People affected in El Salvador

306K People affected in Guatemala

1.2K People affected in Honduras

34 Deaths reported in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras

43 Southern Mexico municipalities reporting flooding

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Following its path over El Salvador and Guatemala after making landfall from the Pacific on 31 May, Tropical Storm Amanda’s remnants headed in a north-west direction to the Bay of Campeche, where environmental conditions gave way to the formation of Tropical Storm Cristobal on 3 June off Mexico’s Atlantic coast.

Cristobal is currently causing rains across southern Mexico and parts of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras already affected by Amanda. Meteorology offices in these countries expect the rains to last 24 to 48 more hours before Cristobal makes its way north over the Gulf of Mexico towards the southern coast of the United States.

El Salvador, in particular, reports a significant number of affected people relative to response capacities, especially given current access restraints and resource prioritization related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As with the temporary COVID-19 quarantine centres where the Government is placing people during the pandemic, there is concern regarding the shelters set up for people affected by the rains. There are gaps regarding information gathering on needs, especially for vulnerable people such as pregnant women, the elderly, people with disabilities, people with chronic illnesses and members of the LGBTI community.

OCHA continues to monitor developments in Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras and are exchanging information UN systems, partners and the Regional Group on Risks, Emergencies and Disasters in Latin America and the Caribbean (REDLAC). There have not been any requests for international assistance.